Ayya Lmhammad

Azerbaijan has repatriated 149 citizens from the UAE with special charters, local media reported on April 28, with reference to the Azerbaijani Embassy in the UAE.

"On 28 April FlyDubai Airlines opened a charter flight from Dubai to deliver to Baku 149 out of 317 Azerbaijani citizens who have been registered," according to the embassy’s press service.

The government covered ticket fees for 15 out of the total number of evacuated people.

Moreover, 75 Azerbaijani citizens were accommodated at the Hampton by Hilton Hotel in Dubai at the expense of state funds with the support of the Consulate General in Dubai since March 22.

Before boarding the plane, the citizens at the airport underwent express testing for COVID-19 coronavirus.

Earlier, Azerbaijan airlifted 550 citizens from Russia.

On April 8, Presidential Aide Hikmat Hajiyev said that Azerbaijan’s has airlifted 15,000 citizens from coronavirus-hit countries via special charter flights.

___

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz