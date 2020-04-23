One of the widespread problems in the world, including Azerbaijan, today is cyber attacks, namely, individuals and legal entities, online sales and others, official representative of Kaspersky Lab company in Azerbaijan Mushvig Mammadov said in an interview with local media.

“More than 5,000 suspicious resources were revealed in the first quarter of this year,” representative of the company added. “There is such statistics and it is associated with the coronavirus. Amid a pandemic, many hackers today are trying to attack many different organizations.”

“Clones of official organizations' websites are created, malicious letters, SMS are sent and other targeted attacks are made against the users,” Mammadov said. “We can not compare this statistics with the period of last year as it was formed on the basis of a pandemic that began in December 2019.”

“Of course, there are hacker attacks, but in this case, cybercrime has gained wide coverage, in particular, in the field of gaining unauthorized access to various confidential information of individuals and legal entities,” he said.

“The cases of hacker attacks that would harm the organizations or individuals have not yet been detected in Azerbaijan but in many countries such cases do occur,” the representative added.

“As for the fact that hackers spend more money on developing viruses and other vulnerabilities than antivirus laboratories and companies do... of course, the costs of hackers will be big if their targeted attacks are aimed at big companies,” Mammadov said.

“But even such well-prepared hacker attacks can be prevented if the companies install high-quality security systems and conduct appropriate training with the staff,” the representative said. “The human factor is also of great importance in preventing such threats.”

“Therefore, we recommend entrepreneurs working in the small, medium-sized enterprises and big organizations to periodically conduct training with the organization’s staff on the topic of cyber attacks," Mammadov added.

“A cashless payment system in the 21st century is completely safe,” the representative said. “The cards which are issued by banks today comply with international security standards. It's the human factor, the irresponsible actions of the card holder that can create problems and lead to financial losses.”

"Kaspersky Lab today cooperates and ensures the security of many legal entities both in Azerbaijan and worldwide,” the representative said. “We are ready to ensure security at any level by providing appropriate technical solutions and conducting training.”

“It is worth highlighting the Kaspersky Safe Kids solution, which allows parents to be aware of the child’s actions and changes in his/her friends list on social networks, as well as to track the child's location in real time,” the representative said.

“Thanks to this solution, parents may protect their child from inappropriate content and other online threats,” Mammadov said.

“Today most children have their own gadget when they start to go to school, and it is especially important for parents to be in touch with them,” Mammadov said. “Approximately 30 percent of children aged 7-10 have own smartphone or tablet while among teenagers aged 11-14 this figure reaches 67 percent in Azerbaijan.”

“I would also like to stress the new Kaspersky Small Office Security solution within the small business support, which helps to safely conduct online financial transactions, creates and reliably stores passwords that are resistant to cracking, blocks virus attacks and creates automatic backup copies of all files,” the representative said.