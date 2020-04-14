By Laman Ismayilova

Baku Media Center has prepared new video amid the rapid spread of coronavirus in the world. The video was shot within the center's social responsibility projects.

As COVID-19 spreads across the world, Azerbaijan has taken a number of measures to protect public health.

All citizens are required to observe the self-isolation measures and strictly follow the special quarantine regime.

The project emphasizes the importance of supporting the activity of the representatives of the law enforcement agencies, in particular, the police officers, in ensuring public order, as well as the necessity to comply with the special quarantine regime to reduce the risk of infection and the need to stay at home.

Notably, Baku Media Center is a leading and innovative media company engaged in the production of audiovisual products in Azerbaijan.

Since 2013, the company develops audio and video products based on the latest technologies by request of various organizations, cooperates with well-known broadcasting companies and conducts live broadcasting of large-scale international events and sports competitions held in the country.

