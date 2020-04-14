By Trend

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov had a telephone conversation with Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on April 13, 2020, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry.

The sides had a broad discussion over the bilateral cooperation agenda. The foreign ministers exchanged views on measures taken by both countries with regard to fighting COVID-19 pandemic.

The current situation on the border between both states was discussed, and the sides stressed that the temporary closure of the borders in no way should have an impact on international transportation of goods between them, as well as with relation to other states

The foreign ministers also exchanged their views on the settlement of the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict and possible steps to be taken in this regard.

The ministers agreed to continue consultations after the situation with regard to COVID-19 pandemic is settled.

The sides also discussed the issues related to cooperation within international organizations, including the United Nations and Non-Aligned Movement.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz