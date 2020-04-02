By Trend

There are internal cases of transmission of infection from person to person in Azerbaijan, Yagut Garayeva, department head of the Management Union of Medical Territorial Units in Azerbaijan (TABIB), said during a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers on April 2, Trend reports.

Garayeva added that an effective method for protection against infection is self-isolation.

