Volunteers of the leading New Azerbaijan Party (NAP), having joined the initiative of President Ilham Aliyev in the fight against coronavirus, are participating in the campaign, Ali Ahmadov, Deputy Prime Minister and Deputy Chairman – Executive Secretary of the NAP told reporters, Trend reports.

Ahmadov said that the party is contributing to the effectiveness of measures taken in the country to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

Deputy Prime Minister emphasized that everyone should show solidarity in the fight against coronavirus.

"With joint efforts, we will provide our support so that Azerbaijan can defeat coronavirus with minimal losses, which has become a global problem for the whole world," Ahmadov said.

“In connection with the quarantine regime, President Ilham Aliyev noted the importance of the active work of volunteers in providing assistance to citizens in need. NAP volunteers helped 2,500 lonely people in need of support,” said the deputy prime minister.

Ahmadov added that in connection with the quarantine regime, NAP volunteers, together with employees of the Ministry of Labour and Social Protection of Population, launched a campaign to support elderly and lonely people.

Over 200 volunteers in Baku and over 550 throughout Azerbaijan were mobilized as part of this campaign, Ahmadov said.

