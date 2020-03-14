By Trend

Quarantined Azerbaijani citizen died from chronic illness, not coronavirus.

The remarks were made at a briefing held by the Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers for media representatives on coronavirus, Trend reports.

It was noted that medicines against coronavirus damage the human immune system and the immune system of this patient did not take it.

"The condition of the remaining patients is stable. They are received supportive treatment. The condition of one patient is relatively serious. His treatment continues, he is under the supervision of doctors."

Operational Headquarters under the Cabinet of Ministers has adopted some measures for social isolation, such as cancellation of all public events, closure of cinemas, museums and theaters, entertainment centers, gyms throughout the country and other measures.

---

