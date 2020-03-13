By Trend

MPs, who were elected as members of Azerbaijani parliament’s committees were announced at the parliament’s session on March 13, Trend reports.

Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency Arzu Naghiyev was among the MPs nominated for membership of the Committee for Defense, Security and Fight against Corruption, as well as Labor and Social Policy Committee.

Deputy Director General of Trend News Agency, editor-in-chief of Azernews newspaper Sevil Mikayilova was among the MPs nominated for membership of the Committee for Family, Women and Children Affairs, as well as the International Relations and Interparliamentary Affairs Committee.

All four proposals were put for voting after discussions and accepted.

---

