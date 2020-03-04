President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has arrived in Aghstafa for a visit.

The head of state laid flowers at a statue of national leader Heydar Aliyev in the city of Aghstafa.

***

President ofAzerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has visited the Aghstafa branch of “Azerkhalcha” Open Joint-Stock Company.

Chairman of the Board of “Azerkhalcha” OJSC Vidadi Muradov informed the head of state of the conditions created at the enterprise.

***

President of Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of Aghstafa-Yenigun-Khatai-Gachag Karam-Poylu-Khilkhina highway after renovation and repair.

Chairman of the Board of Directors of Azerbaijan Highway State Agency Saleh Mammadov informed the head of state of the work done.

President Ilham Aliyev cut the ribbon symbolizing the opening of the road.

***

President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of 110/35/10 kV Aghstafa electrical substation after renovation.

Chairman of Azerishig Open Joint Stock Company Vugar Ahmadov informed the head of state of the substation.

President Ilham Aliyev launched the substation.

***

As part of his visit to Aghstafa, President of Azerbaijan, Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces Ilham Aliyev has attended the opening of a military unit of the Internal Troops of the Ministry of Internal Affairs.

Minister of Internal Affairs Colonel General Vilayat Eyvazov reported to President, the Commander-in-Chief Ilham Aliyev.

The head of state viewed conditions created at the military unit.

story will be updated

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz