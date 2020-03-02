By Trend

The operational headquarters under the Azerbaijani Cabinet of Ministers thoroughly reviews and promptly responds to all incoming appeals of citizens and information in the press in connection with the threat of coronavirus, Trend reports on March 2 referring to the headquarters.

“The video footage about doctors in overalls near the Icherisheher metro station in Baku, distributed on March 1 in social networks, was shot while a person suspected of being infected with coronavirus was taken under control on the basis of the information received from citizens,” the message said.

"Any people who are under control due to the suspicion of being infected with coronavirus or who called an ambulance with a suspicion of being infected, are transported from the place of their stay by doctors in such overalls," the message said.

“The footage does not mean that a new patient infected with coronavirus has been found in the city,” the message said. “This is just part of the preventative measures. If the fact of infection with coronavirus is confirmed, the public will be informed about this."

