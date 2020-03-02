By Akbar Mammadov

The European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) director of Energy Eurasia for Sustainable Infrastructure Group, Aida Sitdikova, has said that the partnership with Azerbaijan on the oil and gas sector has led to new cooperation in other areas of the energy sector.

Aida Sitdikova made the remarks during the meeting with Deputy Minister of Energy Samir Guliyev on the sidelines of the sixth sitting of the Southern Gas Corridor Advisory Board held on February 27.

Minister Guliyev spoke about the implementation of the pilot projects held jointly with “ACWA Power” (Saudi Arabia) and “Masdar” (UAE) on Azerbaijan’s renewable energy sector.

Deputy Minister Samir Valiyev said that seven working groups are working on land allocation, purchase of electricity, the connection of power plants to the electricity grid, preparation of state guarantees and other contracts for these projects. For the projects, the allocation of plots of land is already finishing. It is planned to start the phase of construction in September.

Guliyev reminded that after the adoption of new renewable energy law in the country, new power generation projects will be put up for auction. He added that effective cooperation had been made with EBRD in this process.

During the meeting, the satisfaction was expressed about the partnership level with EBRD on the energy sector. The Bank's involvement in the financing of the Southern Gas Corridor Project was highly appreciated.

The sides discussed ways of strengthening network for the formation of the normative-legal base regulating auctions to be held together with EBRD and reinforcement of renewable energy projects.

