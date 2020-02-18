A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on February 18.

The new edition includes articles: Envoy: France ready to invest in Azerbaijan’s energy sector, Azerbaijan Shop to open in Japan, TAP to be commissioned by late 2020, Baku, Tbilisi set tariffs for Turkmen oil transportation etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.