By Rasana Gasimova

A center called Azerbaijan Shop is planned to be opened in Tokyo, Japan to promote Azerbaijani products.

This was noted during the meeting between the Chairman of Azerbaijan Industrial Corporation Natig Amirov and the delegation led by the President and CEO of Japan’s Tet International Development Taro Sawada held in Baku on February 13, AIC reported.

It was noted that Tet International Development implements a number of agricultural projects in Azerbaijan. Last year, the company invested in Oghuz region and begun the construction of a tobacco-curing station.

The company plans to purchase and install about 100-200 more tobacco curing chambers, as well as engage in production and processing of tobacco in Sheki, Gakh, Zagatala and Balaken regions in the near future.

Tet International Development plans to create 5,000 hectares of tobacco plantation in Azerbaijan. The company has also suggested organising the production of tobacco products under the trademark "Made in Azerbaijan, Designed by Japan".

Representatives of Tet International Development said that they are ready to cooperate at all stages, including production and sale of tobacco in Azerbaijan.

During the meeting, it was noted that this cooperation, which is important in terms of investment, professional staff, know-how, and management, will help to identify directions for achieving the goals set in the tobacco industry.

AIC Director General Kamran Nabizade stressed the importance of joint activities to establish long-term cooperation between the two organizations. He noted that such meetings have a positive impact on further strengthening of bilateral relations and expansion of economic cooperation.

Note that Tet International Development started its activities in Azerbaijan in 2017. Apart from tobacco sector, the company is interested in investing in such spheres as silk and cotton production and processing business, medical field and trading business.

---

