Term of the election results for the constituency, the compilation of a protocol of Azerbaijan’s District Electoral Commission (DEC) and the submission of the first copies of the protocol and documents annexed to the Central Election Commission (CEC) expires today on February 12, Trend reports on Feb. 12.

The protocols were to be submitted by the DEC until February 12, 2020.

According to the CEC, all 125 district electoral commissions have already submitted protocols to the CEC.

