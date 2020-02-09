By Trend

High voter turnout is observed at polling stations in Sabail district of Baku, Trend reports.

Foreign observers are also monitoring the voting process in the 29th Sabail constituency.

The Secretary General of the Council of the Interparliamentary Assembly (IPA) of Member Nations of the CIS Dmitriy Kobitskiy and other observers said that the continuation of reforms in Azerbaijan is another proof of adhering to the principles of democracy in the country.

According to them, the parliamentary elections were held in conditions of transparency and high agitation and electoral activity.

Observers emphasized that electoral activity and effective election campaign once again show that the election institution existing in Azerbaijan was formed at the highest level.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation are being held in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

There are 5,329,460 registered voters in the country, and 340,689 internally displaced people can vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers are monitoring the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls are conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US) jointly with Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center, and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

