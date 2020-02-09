By Trend

The ongoing parliamentary elections in Azerbaijan are also covered by Turkish TV channels, Trend reports on Feb. 9.

The correspondent of the famous Turkish TV net channel informs about election process via live broadcast.

The parliamentary elections of the sixth convocation started in Azerbaijan on Feb. 9.

Secretariat Information Center of the Central Election Commission (CEC) will inform about the voting process, as well as preliminary data as of 10:00, 12:00, 15:00, 17:00 and 19:00 (GMT+4).

Some 1,314 candidates were registered within the early parliamentary elections.

The candidacies of 246 people were nominated by 19 political parties, 1,057 were self-nominated, 11 - by initiative groups.

Twenty-one percent account for female candidates while 79 percent – male candidates.

Throughout the day, 5,573 permanent polling stations will operate in 125 constituencies of the country.

Some 5,329,460 voters will take part in the voting. Some 340,689 internally displaced people will vote in 573 polling stations.

Some 883 international observers and 77,790 local observers will observe the voting process. Among the local observers, 35,152 are representatives of political parties. International observers represent 58 countries and 59 organizations.

Exit polls will be conducted by AJF & Associates Inc. (US), Citizens’ Labor Rights Protection League, the Rey Monitoring Center and the French OpinionWay Research Institute together with the “Human Rights in the XXI Century – Azerbaijan” Foundation.

---

