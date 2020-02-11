By Abdul Kerimkhanov

Azerbaijan’s capital Baku is the venue of meetings between military officials representing NATO and Russia.

On February 6, Azerbaijan’s Deputy Defense Minister, Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces, Colonel General Najmeddin Sadikov met with the delegation led by the Chief of General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov who was in Baku for another Russia-NATO meeting.

During the meeting with Gerasimov, Sadikhov stressed the important role of the heads of state in establishing relations between Russia and Azerbaijan. He noted that these relations have reached the level of strategic partnership in recent years.

Referring to the military-political situation and security issues in the region, he noted that the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict is the main threat to the regional security. Sadikov emphasized the importance of resolving the conflict within the territorial integrity of Azerbaijan, and on the basis of the norms and principles of international law.

Sadikov further noted that a decision on the participation of the Azerbaijani Army in the military parade dedicated to the 75th anniversary of Victory in the Great Patriotic War to be held on May 9 in Moscow was made at the state level, and active preparatory work is being carried out for this purpose.

In turn, Gerasimov also noted that Baku-Moscow relations have historical roots, and the two countries are strategic partners. He emphasized the importance of organization of mutual meetings between military representatives in terms of expansion of bilateral relations, as well as military and military-technical cooperation.

Gerasimov expressed deep gratitude to the leadership of Azerbaijan for the excellent hospitality and organization of the next bilateral meeting with Supreme Allied Commander Europe (SACEUR) in Baku.

Then the sides discussed the current state of cooperation in military, military-technical and military-educational spheres, prospects for the development of relations, as well as exchanged views on the issues of mutual interest.

On the same day, Sadikhov met Commander of U.S. European Command, General Tod Wolters.

Sadikhov highlighted the development of NATO-Azerbaijan relations over the course of the past 26 years, the activities of the Azerbaijan Army in various programs and the contribution made by Azerbaijani servicemen to the NATO-led Resolute Support Mission in Afghanistan.

He stressed that the main goal of Azerbaijan-NATO cooperation carried out in various fields is to eliminate instability, conflicts, and threats in the Euro-Atlantic area, as well as in the establishment of indivisible security system worldwide.

For his part, General T. Wolters noted that Azerbaijan is a reliable partner of Alliance and highly appreciated the participation of the country in the fight against terrorism, the significant contribution in providing airspace to cargo transportation for peacekeeping operations, including the high level of professionalism of Azerbaijani peacekeepers in Afghanistan.

