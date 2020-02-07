By Trend

On February 6, the delegation headed by Fuad Muradov, Chairman of State Committee on Work with Diaspora met Dr. Abdullah Al Rabeeah, Head of the King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center (KSRelief) within the framework of their visit to Saudi Arabia, Trend reports with reference to the committee.

Stressing that it is his first visit to Saudi Arabia, the Committee Chairman expressed satisfaction with his visit to the country, and added that the relations founded by the Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev and King of Saudi Arabia Fahd bin Abdulaziz Al Saud have been successfully developed thanks to the efforts of the heads of state of the both countries, President Ilham Aliyev and King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

The high level of relations between Azerbaijan and Saudi Arabia, satisfaction with the development of the relations in the field of economy, trade and tourism, and the importance of strengthening cooperation in the humanitarian sphere were highlighted at the meeting.

Informing the Saudi side about the activities of the state body led by him, the Committee chairman told that the Azerbaijanis live in more than 50 countries of the world and easily integrate into local societies. He also added that nowadays various large-scale projects are being implemented for the Azerbaijanis living abroad.

The Committee chairman also informed the other side about the activities of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation, the projects implemented by the Foundation in Azerbaijan and far beyond the borders, as well as about the international relations of the organization.

It was informed that the Azerbaijanis living in Saudi Arabia mainly work in public health services and contribute to the development of the country where they live.

Abdullah Al Rabeeah denounced that the supreme leadership of Saudi Arabia attaches particular significance to the relations with Azerbaijan, and they are ready to discuss the proposals of the Azerbaijani side regarding the cooperation and the cooperation relations with Azerbaijan.

Informing the Azerbaijani delegation about King Salman Humanitarian Aid and Relief Center, Abdullah Al Rabeeah spoke about the multidirectional activities of the organization led by him. He also added that the projects implemented by the Center serve for the improvement of the well-being of not only Saudi Arabia, but also the entire Muslim world.

The views on the development of cooperation between the two countries were exchanged, and certain proposals were put forward at the meeting.

---

