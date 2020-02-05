A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on February 5.

The new edition includes articles: Country transports over 23m barrels of oil via BTC, Nation introduces its business opportunities in Greece, Central Bank to decrease interest rates, Income of national football clubs revealed etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.