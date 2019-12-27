By Rasana Gasimova

Baku has hosted a round table dedicated to the EU4Digital project upon the European Commission's Eastern Partnership's (EaP) Harmonization of Digital Markets (HDM) program.

The event held on December 26, focused on six areas created within the HDM initiative – e-commerce, electronic customs, digital trust and security, ICT innovation, e-learning, and electronic healthcare in the framework of EU4Digital project.

Coordinators from across the country, representatives of relevant government agencies, the private sector and non-governmental organizations spoke about the program during the event.

Rashad Azizov, Head of the Innovations and Digital Development Department of the Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies, coordinator of the HDM ICT innovation and startup ecosystems for Azerbaijan spoke about the work done in this direction and how the program is connected with the country's innovation policy.

He noted that a contact network has been created and representatives of innovative entities have entered the network. Informing the participants of the event about the projects to be implemented in Azerbaijan in 2020-2021 in the corresponding direction. Azizov also noted the importance of accelerating the establishment of the innovation ecosystem.

Anar Jafarzade, representative of the EU4Digital project in Azerbaijan and Ernst & Young, spoke about the significance of the project and emphasized the importance of effectiveness of further strategic steps.

Furthermore, the national coordinators informed the participants of the event about the directions and sub-directions entrusted to them - “Telecom Rules”, “E-commerce”, “Digital Transport Corridors”, “E-Health”, “Trust and Security”, “Cyber ​​Security”, “E-Skills " and etc.

The participants of the round table discussed achievements in these areas and work that remains to done, about the current situation and prospects of the digital sphere.

EU4Digital aims to extend the benefits of the European Union's Digital Single Market to the Eastern Partner states, channelling the EU support to develop the potential of the digital economy and society, in order to bring economic growth, generate more jobs, improve people’s lives and help businesses.

Through EU4Digital, the EU supports Eastern Partnership countries on reducing roaming tariffs, developing high-speed broadband to boost economies and expand e-services, harmonising digital frameworks across society, in areas ranging from logistics to health, building cyber security and developing digital skills.

Azerbaijan is the program’s coordinating country on the theme of "ICT innovation and startup ecosystem" and the "e-customs" subdirection.

