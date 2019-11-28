A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 28.

The new edition includes articles: Government adopts amendments to Compulsory Medical Insurance, Port of Baku signs MoU with European companies, Azerbaijan’s e-commerce almost doubles, National judoka wins Grand Slam’s silver in Japan etc.

AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).

The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.