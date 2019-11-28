28 November 2019 13:29 (UTC+04:00)
A new print edition of the AZERNEWS online newspaper was released on November 28.
The new edition includes articles: Government adopts amendments to Compulsory Medical Insurance, Port of Baku signs MoU with European companies, Azerbaijan’s e-commerce almost doubles, National judoka wins Grand Slam’s silver in Japan etc.
AZERNEWS is an associate member of the World Association of Newspapers and News Publishers (WAN-IFRA).
The online newspaper is available at www.azernews.az.