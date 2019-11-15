By Rasana Gasimova

As part of the meeting of the CIS countries Youth Council held in Baku, Azerbaijan and Russia inked a cooperation agreement in the field of youth policy on November 14.

The document was signed by Azad Rahimov, Azerbaijani Minister of Youth and Sports, and Marina Borovskaya, Russian Deputy Minister of Science and Higher Education.

Speaking at the signing ceremony, Azad Rahimov noted that Azerbaijan and Russia are strategic partners.

“There is a high level of cooperation between the two countries in all areas. This agreement is an important step in the development of relations. We are confident that the agreement will open wide opportunities for closer cooperation between Russian and Azerbaijani youth,” he added.

In turn, Marina Borovskaya said that the countries have carried out important work in the field of youth. She emphasized that the signed agreement would open up more opportunities for deepening bilateral cooperation in the future.

“Young people are our future. The cooperation between Azerbaijan and Russia in the field of youth contributes to the development of this field. We believe that the cooperation between the two countries in the field of youth will be further developed,” she said.

Note that this agreement is the first document signed between the two countries on cooperation in the field of youth.

The Youth Council of the CIS countries was attended by representatives and experts from Azerbaijan, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan and Uzbekistan.

14 issues related to youth policy pursued in the CIS member states were discussed at the event, including the progress of implementation of the Action Plan of the International Youth Cooperation Strategy for 2018-2020 "100 ideas for the Commonwealth of Independent States", and the elective constitution for “The European Youth Capital” and other issues.

CIS Council for Affairs with Youth was created with the aim of implementing the agreement “On cooperation in the Field of Youth Work of the CIS member states" of October 25, 2005.

The Council holds its meeting at least twice a year.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz