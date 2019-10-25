By Trend

Russian Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev met with his Azerbaijani counterpart Ali Asadov in Russia’s Skolkovo Innovation Center, congratulated him on the appointment to this post and shared his experience as prime minister, Trend reports citing RIA Novosti.

The head of the Russian government, wishing success to the head of Azerbaijan’s Cabinet of Ministers on his new post, noted that his current appointment will require important and complex decisions involving great responsibility, and in addition assured that Asadov can always count on the help and support of the Russian side.

“We have close, rapidly developing relations, it is suffice to say that over the eight months of this year, the growth in trade between our countries amounted to almost 25 percent, this is an excellent result,” Medvedev said, adding that this is the best indicator when comparing the volumes of mutual trade between Russia and other CIS countries.

For his part, Asadov, thanking the Russian prime minister for the congratulations and kind words, expressed confidence that these relations will contribute to further bilateral cooperation in the economic, cultural and many other areas connecting Russia and Azerbaijan.

The Azerbaijani prime minister praised the scale and scope of Russia’s Skolkovo Innovation Center and expressed hope that many of the innovative ideas that were created there will be used by the two countries on a bilateral and multilateral basis.

