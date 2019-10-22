By Trend

Four documents will be adopted at the summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku, Azerbaijani Deputy Foreign Minister Ramiz Hasanov said during a press briefing, Trend reports Oct. 22.

"This is the second large-scale event that is being held in Baku in October," Hasanov noted. "Azerbaijan has been a member of the Non-Aligned Movement since 2011. For a relatively short time, Azerbaijan gained great confidence in this organization. In September 2016, it was decided to hold the next summit of the Non-Aligned Movement in Baku and the decision was made regarding Azerbaijan’s chairmanship in this organization. Representatives of 158 countries confirmed their participation in this summit in Baku."

The deputy minister noted that prior to the summit, a meeting of senior officials of member countries is being held on October 21-22, and a meeting of foreign ministers of member countries will be held on October 23-24.

The first meeting is held before the preparation of documents, Hasanov added.

"Four documents will be adopted following the summit: a document of the Baku summit; the Baku declaration; a document expressing gratitude to Azerbaijan; and a document regarding Palestine," the deputy minister said. "The first three documents will also include the relevant items on the Armenia-Azerbaijan Nagorno-Karabakh conflict."

The 18th Summit of the Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement member-states will be held in Baku on October 25-26 and Azerbaijan will chair this structure in 2019-2022.

The Non-Aligned Movement, uniting the countries which did not join any military-political blocs during the Cold War, was transformed into one of the important multilateral mechanisms. Today, the Non-Aligned Movement is the second political platform after the UN, uniting in its ranks the biggest number of countries.

--

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz