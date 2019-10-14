By Trend

Introduction of a four-day work week isn’t considered in Azerbaijan, Azerbaijani Minister of Labor and Social Protection of the Population Sahil Babayev said.

The minister was commenting on the possibility of adopting a four-day work week as it was done in a number of countries, Trend reports Oct. 14.

Babayev added that shortened working days are a comprehensive issue that can affect employment and the labor market.

“In Azerbaijan, salary is determined on a monthly basis,” the minister said. “In a number of countries, a 4-day work week is based on hours. Reduction of working hours in Azerbaijan may affect salary. But in the future this issue, just like any other, may be discussed.”

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz