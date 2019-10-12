By Trend

There is no place for the glorification of fascism in the CIS, said Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev addressing the limited format session of the Council of CIS Heads of State in Ashgabat, capital of Turkmenistan.

“We had a meeting yesterday, which once again confirmed the brotherly nature of relations between Turkmenistan and Azerbaijan. I also warmly recall my last year’s official visit to Turkmenistan, during which a very extensive exchange of views was held on pressing issues and a record number of documents were signed – namely 21 documents that filled our relations with new content. I would also like to note the personal role of the President of Turkmenistan in the development of the country, as well as the improvement of Ashgabat. I come here quite often and see dramatic changes, rapid development and modern infrastructure. Last time, I was familiarized with an Olympic township. All this pleases the eye and creates very good opportunities for your people to do sports and actively contribute to the development of the country. The large scale of construction is also quite astonishing. I am aware that the President personally monitors every project, this is why the city is blooming and there is a unique ensemble of urban development.

“One of the issues on the agenda of today's summit is the appeal of the heads of state to the peoples of Commonwealth countries and the world community in connection with the 75th anniversary of victory in World War II. Both on the frontline of this most destructive and bloody war and in its rear, our peoples displayed true heroism and courage, which still serve as an example for future generations. Azerbaijan has made a worthy contribution to our common victory over fascism. More than 600,000 sons and daughters of Azerbaijan fought on the fronts of World War II and half of them lost their lives for our common victory. In recognition of the courage shown during the years of war, more than 130 representatives of Azerbaijan were awarded the title of Hero of the Soviet Union. Over 170,000 of our soldiers and officers were awarded various orders and medals. Azerbaijan provided the whole country with fuel. Azerbaijan accounted for more than 70 percent of oil, 80 percent of gasoline and 90 percent of motor oils so necessary for the front. Without this, the Soviet army could not have defeated the enemy. There is famous military footage when Hitler is presented with a cake, and on this cake there is a depression filled with melted black chocolate and the names of the Caspian Sea and Baku written on it in German. Hitler is shown scooping chocolate with a spoon, pouring it over the cake and then placing a swastika-shaped piece of chocolate over Baku. This underlines Nazi plans to seize the oil fields of Azerbaijan, as well as their plans, as we all know, to seize the oil fields of the North Caucasus. And if the Nazis had managed to capture Baku, the Soviet army would have been left without the fuel so necessary for the victory, while the city of Baku would have been blown up because in the event of this emergency scenario the Soviet government had mined all the oil wells so that they did not go to the enemy. Therefore, there would have been probably hundreds of thousands of victims.

“Representatives of Azerbaijani science have also made a significant contribution to our common victory. Thus, great Azerbaijani scientist Yusif Mammadaliyev invented the incendiary mixture which subsequently became known as the Molotov cocktail. Few people know this but it is true. Day and night, the factories of Baku produced the famous Katyusha and other weapons, which became a nightmare for the enemy. Azerbaijan sacredly honors the memory of those killed in the war and shows great concern for war veterans. In the years of the puppet, corrupt, anti-national and shameful regime of the Popular Front in 1992-1993, the date of 9 May ceased to be a holiday, and our war veterans were humiliated and insulted. One of the first decisions Heydar Aliyev made after taking up leadership in Azerbaijan was to declare 9 May Victory Day. This remarkable date has been a national holiday and a day off ever since.

“We, the heads of state, have repeatedly opposed the glorification of the Nazis. Unfortunately, this is happening in the CIS, in particular in Armenia, where former authorities erected a monument to fascist executioner and traitor Garegin Ter-Harutyunyan, who served German fascists under the nickname of Garegin Nzhdeh, in the center of Yerevan. Many war veterans from CIS countries have repeatedly expressed vehement protest at this cynical step of the previous leadership of Armenia. In May 2019, the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs issued a report “On the situation with the glorification of Nazism, the spread of neo-Nazism and other practices that contribute to the escalation of modern forms of racism, racial discrimination, xenophobia and related intolerance”, which states that “the former ruling Republican party of Armenia took steps to perpetuate the memory of such an ambiguous nationalist politician as Garegin Nzhdeh, for whom there is information on his collaboration with the Third Reich.” This is the position of the Russian Foreign Ministry. The article headlined “The Activities of Military Counterintelligence in the Final Period of the War” in Volume 6, “Secret War, Intelligence and Counterintelligence during the Great Patriotic War”, of a 12-volume encyclopedia “The Great Patriotic War of 1941-1945”, published by the main editorial board of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation chaired by Defense Minister Sergey Shoigu, says: “As part of an intelligence file for Obergrupp 114 Dromedar, counterintelligence agents have identified and arrested the former general of the Dashnak army and emigrant Ter-Harutyunyan, who served the Germans under the nickname of Nzhdeh. During the Great Patriotic War, he recruited more than 30 agents of Armenian nationality in Bulgaria, participated in their training and transfer to the rear of the Red Army for acts of sabotage. SMERSH detained 17 saboteurs and put the others on the wanted list. Nzhdeh also participated in the Holocaust of the Jewish population of Europe. In 1942, he organized the Armenian Legion who fought against the Soviet Union. In fact, Nzhdeh’s main slogan was "He who dies for Germany dies for Armenia". No comment! Nzhdeh was arrested and ended his days in a Vladimir prison. And a monument almost 6 meters high was erected to this traitor and executioner in the center of the Armenian capital in 2016. Unfortunately, the new government of Armenia did not dismantle this monument. I believe that there is no place for the glorification of fascism in the CIS,” said the head of state.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz