The Azerbaijani delegation headed by Minister of Agriculture Emin Karimov have participated in "Sommet de l'elevage" international livestock fair held in in Clermont-Ferrand, France.

Firstly, members of the delegation attended the official opening of the exhibition in Clermont-Ferrand City Hall. The ministers of agriculture of many countries, representatives of embassies accredited in France, as well as livestock specialists attended the opening ceremony.

Later, the national delegation visited the international livestock fair organized at the Zenith d'Auvergne.

The founder of the fair Roger Blanc and ADEPTA's Caucasus director Racheline Levi welcomed the Azerbaijani delegation.

Blanc informed the delegation about the history of the exhibition. Then the guests were introduced to the exhibition halls. Azerbaijani delegation’s members were informed about small stock and cattle, as well as meat and dairy animals, and their tolerance to various climatic conditions.

At the same time, the visitors of the exhibition familiarized themselves with relevant technologies in the field of animal husbandry. The experts answered questions regarding artificial insemination, milk storage, animal feeding and agricultural techniques.

Emin Karimov exchanged views with farmers on the most beneficial types of meat and dairy products, small stock and cattle presented at the exhibition.

Over 10 national farmers and heads of associations attended the fair, which ends on October 4.

In total, representatives from 1,560 companies of 38 countries took part in the exhibition. The fair presents 2,000 heads of 70 livestock species.

Livestock is developed in the mountainous regions of Azerbaijan, especially the Mountainous Shirvan and Kalbajar-Lachin economic zones.

Agricultural products worth 4.45 billion manats ($2.62 billion) were produced in Azerbaijan in January-July 2019. This is 6.3 percent more compared to the same period last year.

In the reporting period, livestock production increased by 3.1 percent in value of 2.22 billion manats ($1.31 billion).

