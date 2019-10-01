By Trend

France sees the importance of continued high level interaction and political dialogue with Azerbaijan and is absolutely keen to develop economic and trade relations, the newly appointed Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of France to Azerbaijan Zacharie Gross told Trend.

The French ambassador made the remarks as part of the video project entitled “PREZIDENT. Musteqillik. Tehlukesizlik. Rifah”.

The ambassador noted that Azerbaijan, economically, already is main trade partner of France in the South Caucasus.

"We think French companies have a lot to contribute to the diversification of Azerbaijani economy. So, we are keen to work in a number of areas such as energy, environment, transport, security and reciprocal investments. We want to work together on all these issues but also, as I have mentioned, we want to continue the great work that has been done in areas such as education and youth projects, in particular the new French-Azerbaijani University. It is very successful and the French high school in Azerbaijan is also a great success and so we want to continue cooperation in these areas," he said.

The ambassador also noted the perspectives for bilateral relations and stressed that it is important to see that what France is offering to Azerbaijan is the strategic partnership in all these areas a strategic cooperation.

"So we really hope to move forward very much on this basis concerning Baku," the French ambassador said. "I have been here one week and I am very happy from everything that I have discovered. It is a beautiful city, people are great. I had the opportunity to go around the Old City, and see the diversity in architecture, the old and the new, traditional and modern. I went to the Carpet Museum, got to see the carpets which were brought from the Louvre. I am looking forward to discovering more about Baku."

