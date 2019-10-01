By Trend

During the one-day session, the IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation the two Vice-Chairs, Governor of Azerbaijan Galib Israfilov, who is Azerbaijani ambassador to Austria, and Governor of Egypt Omar Amer Youssef, Trend reports referring to IAEA.

The IAEA Board of Governors elected by acclamation Ambassador Mikaela Kumlin Granit of Sweden as the Chairperson of the IAEA’s Board of Governors for 2019–2020. She replaces Ambassador Leena Al-Hadid of Jordan.

Eleven countries have been newly elected to serve on the 35-member IAEA Board of Governors for the period 2019–2020. The election was held on September 19 at the plenary session of the IAEA General Conference.

