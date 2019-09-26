By Trend

It is crucial that all Member States comply with their international obligations and implement the relevant resolutions adopted by the UN Security Council, as required by the UN Charter, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Elmar Mammadyarov said at the UN Security Council Ministerial Debate, Trend reports with reference to Azerbaijan’s Foreign Ministry on September 26.

“The cooperation between the UN and regional organizations is important in terms of promoting the UN goals and principles,” the minister said. “In some cases, regional and subregional organizations are an indispensable mechanism. But at the same time, there are still some problems.”

“Despite the regional organizations understand the threats faced by their region, not everyone has the ability, political will and institutional potential of observing the corresponding obligations stipulated by the law,” Mammadyarov said.

“First of all, regional organizations must not allow the cases of abuse by those who flagrantly violate the international law and promote impunity,” he added. “It is very important for all member-states to follow international obligations and implement the UN Security Council’s corresponding resolutions, required by the UN Charter.”

“They must also be sure that their territories are not used directly or indirectly for terrorist or related criminal activities, in particular, under any pretext or cover, support and financing," the minister said.

