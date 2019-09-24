By Laman Ismayilova

The 4th International Charity Forum organized by Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) and China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development has been held in Shenzhen, China.

Speaking at the event, the chairman of the Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) Li Xiaolin, expressed gratitude to the organizations participating in the event for the first time, Trend reported.

The forum provided information on the main mission of the Heydar Aliyev Foundation and its projects implemented both in the country and abroad.

For the first time participating in the event, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation was assigned the status of "Strategic Partner" by the International Charitable Forum.

Starting its activity since 2004, the Heydar Aliyev Foundation has been actively participating in building a new society and contributing to the social and economic development of the country, by implementing various projects in spheres of education, public health, culture, sports, science and technology, environment, and social and other spheres.

Prospects for cooperation between organizations were discussed with the President of the China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development Li Xikui.

The meeting also discussed charity forum to be held in Baku next September.

The event was attended by leaders and representatives of charitable organizations operating in Europe, America and Asia.

The Chinese People's Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries (CPAFFC) is one of the earliest national people's organizations engaged in people-to-people diplomacy of the People's Republic of China.

With the purposes of enhancing people's friendship, furthering international cooperation, safeguarding world peace and promoting common development, and on behalf of the Chinese people, the CPAFFC makes friends with foreign countries widely and closely on the international arena. It serves the great cause of China's peaceful development and peaceful reunification and strive for the solidarity and progress of all mankind.

China Friendship Foundation for Peace and Development is a national 4A public enlisting foundation which is initiated and managed by the Chinese People’s Association for Friendship with Foreign Countries.

