Azerbaijan has been recognized in the international energy market as a reliable partner, Head of the Department of Foreign Policy Affairs of the Azerbaijani Presidential Administration Hikmat Hajiyev said, Trend reports on September 17.

He made the remarks on the sidelines of the seminar dedicated to the 25th anniversary of signing of the "Contract of the Century".

Hajiyev stressed that the “Contract of the Century” was signed with the leading international companies 25 years ago amid the threats and risks which the country faced in a very difficult geopolitical period for Azerbaijan, and the country laid the foundation for the successful energy strategy and energy diplomacy on the basis of the oil strategy created by Azerbaijani great leader Heydar Aliyev.

“A new oil era, the benefits of which the Azerbaijani people saw, started after the signing of the 'Contract of the Century',” he said. “The successful energy strategy being pursued by Azerbaijan, along with the foundation of independence, prosperity and economic development of the country, has become an important factor contributing to the energy security both in international and regional spheres.”

“One of the main principles of Azerbaijan’s energy strategy is the mechanism of its transparent and successful management,” he said. “Today, there is another important reference point in Azerbaijan’s energy strategy. Azerbaijan has already become a country exporting gas.”

“The TANAP and TAP projects are nearing completion,” he said. “We hope that together with our partners we will achieve their implementation soon and Azerbaijan will make its contribution to the energy security of Europe.”

