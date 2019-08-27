By Trend

First Vice-President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Mehriban Aliyeva has joined an event with a group of IDPs and celebrated her birthday together with them.

Chairman of the State Committee for Refugee and IDP Affairs Rovshan Rzayev highlighted the works done to address the problems of refugees and IDPs in the country.

The event also featured a concert program.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva and her daughter Leyla Aliyeva also joined the event. They familiarized themselves with an exhibition organized as part of the event.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva addressed the IDPs, and then posed for photographs with them.

The IDPs congratulated First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva on her birthday and wished her all the best. They expressed gratitude for the efforts made both by the state and first vice-president to improve the living conditions of refugees and IDPs, and emphasized the importance of projects implemented under the leadership of Mehriban Aliyeva.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva said she had always felt the attention of refugees and IDPs and reaffirmed further state support to them.

First Vice-President Mehriban Aliyeva was presented with "Shusha fortress" painting.

---

