By Laman Ismayilova

The high standard of living in Azerbaijan creates favorable conditions for the population growth.

Since early 2019, the Azerbaijan's population has increased by 38,118 people or 0.4 percent and reached 10,019,575 people as of July 1, the State Statistical Committee said in a message.

Some 52.8 percent of the total population live in urban areas, while 47.2 percent live in rural areas. In general, men accounted for 49.9 percent of the total population, while women accounted for 50.1 percent.

Another positive indicator is that the mortality rate for every 1,000 people decreased from 6 to 5.9 percent in January-June 2019 compared to the same period of last year. Some 28,745 deaths were recorded in the first half of this year.

Moreover, some 66,687 children were born in the country in January-June 2019. The total fertility rate of 13.6 (per 1,000 people) remained unchanged 2019 compared to the same period of 2018.

Some 53.4 percent of the newborns were boys, and 46.6 percent were girls. There were 1,478 twins and 36 triplets among the newborns.

The ten millionth citizen of Azerbaijan was born on April 6, 2019. The weight of the girl, born in the family of Rauf Hasanov and Nigar Ojagova was 3.6 kilograms, while her height-52 centimeters. The child was born completely healthy.

In connection with the birth of the baby, festive events took place in Baku. Tree-planting events, gala concert were held in Baku Boulevard, fireworks were arranged.

The next census of population will be held on October 1-10 this year.

Azerbaijan has been named the country with the highest percentage of people aged 25 to 29 in Europe, as noted in an article published in MDS business journal. Some 9.4 percent of the population comprise the millennial generation.

---

Laman Ismayilova is AzerNews’ staff journalist, follow her on Twitter: @Lam_Ismayilova

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz