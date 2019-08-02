By Abdul Kerimkhanov

The complete introduction of compulsory medical insurance throughout Azerbaijan is planned in the near future.

Azerbaijan is taking serious steps to strengthen the health care system, in particular, the sphere of primary medical services, Hande Harmanci, Representative of the World Health Organization (WHO) in Azerbaijan said at the event on the results of the international mission’s visit to Baku.

The mission arrived in the country to support the Azerbaijani government in connection with changes in the health care system.

She noted that the mission is making efforts to modernize and strengthen the primary health care sector.

Speaking of the mortality in Azerbaijan, Harmanci informed that the mortality rate for non-communicable diseases among the population aged 30-70 years in Azerbaijan is 22 percent.

She stressed that the main factors of death are increased blood sugar and blood pressure, excess weight and smoking.

“Therefore, one of the important factors in controlling these diseases and reducing deaths is increasing the availability of primary health care services,” the WHO representative said.

In turn, Melitta Jakab, Senior Health Economist at WHO, mentioned that a number of important services should be included in the basic package of medical care, as part of compulsory medical insurance in Azerbaijan.

She considers this will be a significant help in protecting the health of mother and child, and people suffering from chronic diseases.

Jakab also believes that this will help citizens reduce spending. She added that an important and urgent issue in Azerbaijan is the formation of health facilities where first aid will be available.

“Azerbaijan is already starting to introduce the system of compulsory health insurance. A universal package may be available on this system. WHO has a very important role to play in the work of the system, because its financial resources are limited,” she emphasized.

Jakab stressed that the Azerbaijani population shows great interest in the system of compulsory health insurance.

“Therefore, it is necessary to manage funds from taxes and other financial sources. Also, emergency medical care should be included in the basic package of compulsory health insurance,” the WHO representative mentioned.

Jakab added that the pilot project, implemented in individual regions, has good results, but priorities should be determined for the next period.

She believes that in order to achieve success, the personnel policy should also be improved.

Jakab expressed hope that the reforms initiated by WHO in this area in ​​Azerbaijan will noticeably improve the situation not only from the point of view of compulsory medical insurance, but also the provision of first aid.

“Of course, it will serve the people of Azerbaijan. Thus, they will use more advanced medical services. At the same time, the quality of services provided in medical institutions will improve,” the WHO representative said.

She further emphasized that the provision of compulsory health insurance in Azerbaijan should also include the medicines’ provision.

Jakab suggested that 20-30 types of medicines should be included in the package in advance, such as medications used in pre-medical care, including lowering blood pressure, intended for diabetics, antibiotics that protect children from infections, and especially respiratory tract infections, folic acid and iron for pregnant women. She added that this requires calculations.

“The introduction of medicines into the insurance package will ease the financial burden of people,” Jakab concluded.

Since late 2016, a pilot project on compulsory medical insurance has been implemented in the country, The project is underway in the city of Mingachevir, as well as in the Yevlakh and Agdash regions.

Since January 1, 2020, the introduction of compulsory medical insurance will begin throughout the country.

