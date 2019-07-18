By Trend

Azerbaijan’s President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated Ursula von der Leyen, President-elect of the European Commission.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to you on the occasion of your election as President of the European Commission. I believe that cooperation between Azerbaijan and the European Union will continue to successfully develop to our mutual benefit. I wish you the best of health, happiness, and success in your future responsible activities,” reads the congratulatory letter.

