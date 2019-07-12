By Trend

The EU expects a proposal from Azerbaijan on an aviation agreement, Kestutis Jankauskas, Head of the EU delegation in Azerbaijan, said at a press conference held on July 12, Trend reports.

"A great progress was observed in the negotiations on the new aviation agreement. We are awaiting proposals from the Azerbaijani side. This agreement will be highly beneficial for Azerbaijan," said Jankauskas.

The creation of a common aviation space is aimed at opening and integration of aviation markets, which will lead to the creation of new opportunities for consumers and operators and, most importantly, to high standards in terms of flight safety and air traffic control.

Creating a joint airspace is an initiative of the European Commission, according to which the division of airspace and its management will be identical for most European countries.

