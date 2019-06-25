By Trend

The structures of the second and third floors of a three-story residential block of the Khazar-1 inactive floating drilling burst into flames, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani Ministry of Emergency Situations on June 25.

The report said an area of some 250 square meters was burning. The fire-fighting team arrived at the scene and put out the fire. The remaining part of the drilling rig was protected from spreading fire.

