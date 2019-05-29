By Trend

Azerbaijan is one of the centers of international dialogue among the nations in the world, Director of Russian Institute for Political Studies Sergey Markov said.

Markov made the remarks at the conference in Baku entitled "Azerbaijan in Eurospace", Trend reports on May 29.

“Azerbaijan is located at the intersection of the Christian and Muslim worlds, and at the crossroads of Europe and Asia,” he added. “Therefore, it plays a unique role among different civilizations.”

"Everyone supports the dialogue, and every nation has a bunch of problems,” Markov said. “The most important thing is to understand these problems and jointly look for the ways to solve them. Azerbaijan takes a very important geopolitical position. International humanitarian forums are constantly held here, and many Nobel Prize winners participate in them."

---

