Adil Gafarli, the winner of the Azerbaijan Public Speaking Competition 2019, has captivated the listeners with his powerful and expressive speech at the ESU International Public Speaking Competition Final held in London.

He successfully represented the country at the international competition.

Representatives from 54 countries participated in the final, Trend Life reported.

Adil Gafarli delivered a speech "Lies that tell the truth" and was awarded the "Best Impromptu Prepared Speech" diploma.

It is noteworthy that Adil Gafarli was chosen as the representative of Azerbaijan from 108 representatives of youth from one state school, one private school and 11 universities.

The International Public Speaking Competition, organized by The English-Speaking Union (ESU), has been held since 1980.

Azerbaijan Public Speaking Competition (APSC) is the platform that, using international experience, fosters future leaders, speakers in Azerbaijan.

APSC is a renowned partner of ESU of Great Britain with over 100 years of experience. Within the framework of cooperation, local winners annually go to London to participate in the international competition.

At the same time, APSC collaborates with the U.S. PSA Public Speakers Association. The International Speakers Conference, which is held every year in different countries, brings together corporate employees, company executives, speakers and business leaders around the world.

