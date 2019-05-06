By Trend

On May 2, PwC Azerbaijan was the Premium Sponsor of the "AHK-Impuls" event organized by the German-Azerbaijani Chamber of Commerce (AHK Azerbaijan) for its member companies at Hyatt Meeting & Conference Centre.

Otabek Sidikov, Head of Risk Assurance Services at PwC Azerbaijan, delivered a speech on “Three Lines of Defence for Efficient Governance”, highlighting how to make governance more efficient and secure. Following the speech, Otabek Sidikov responded to several questions from AHK members.

The Country Manager of the World Bank for Azerbaijan, Mr. Naveed Hassan Naqvi also delivered a speech on “Economic Prospects for Azerbaijan” as the honorary guest speaker of the event.

