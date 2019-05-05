By Trend

UK citizen Trevor Hill, who arrived in Azerbaijan to participate in the Baku Marathon 2019, said that he is participating in this event for the third year and really likes this marathon.

The marathon was organized at a high level, he told Trend.

Hill added that he has seriously prepared for the marathon.

“I hope that this time I will achieve an even better result,” he noted. “I believe that such marathons are good for health.”

The marathon, held under the motto "Win the Wind!", has been organized for the fourth consecutive year.

Baku Marathon 2019, with a 21-kilometer-long route, starts from the State Flag Square and ends at the Baku Olympic Stadium.

---

