By Trend

The cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is developing comprehensively, Hikmet Hajiyev, head of the foreign policy department of the presidential administration of the Republic of Azerbaijan told reporters in Baku on April 29, Trend reports.

"The cooperation between Azerbaijan and China is developing comprehensively,” he said. “As you know, the Azerbaijani president was invited to the second cooperation forum "One Belt, One Road" in China. This can be estimated as China’s respect and friendly attitude towards Azerbaijan.”

“During this visit, broad discussions were held between the Azerbaijani president and the president of the People’s Republic of China,” Hajiyev said. “The bilateral political relations between Azerbaijan and China are at a high level.”

“Trade and economic ties are also developing,” he said. “Both parties are making joint efforts for further development of trade and economic relations. There are very big prospects for cooperation in humanitarian, cultural and other spheres.”

