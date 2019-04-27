By Trend

Jack Aitken from the Campos Racing team won the F2™ First Race of Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 in Baku on April 27, Trend reports.

He finished 32 laps for 1 hour 2 minutes and 27.628 seconds.

This is while Nyck de Vries from the ART Grand Prix team came in second, and Jordan King from the MP Motorsport team came in third.

The awards were presented to the winners by Madat Guliyev, head of Azerbaijan’s State Security Service, and Ismayil Ismayilov, deputy minister for youth and sports of Azerbaijan.

The Formula 1 SOCAR Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2019 will run till April 28.

The length of the Baku track where teams compete for the championship is just over six kilometers. The length of the widest part of the track is 13 meters, and the narrowest width is 7.6 meters between the turns 7 and 8, which are situated along the Icheri Sheher (Inner City).

The Start and Finish lanes are located at the Azadlig Square.

Formula One’s highest speed record of 378 km per hour was reached by Williams’s Valtteri Bottas at the 2016 F1 Grand Prix of Europe in Baku.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz