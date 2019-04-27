By Trend

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.

“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of Freedom Day of the Republic of South Africa,” President Aliyev said.

“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity,” he said.

