27 April 2019 12:02 (UTC+04:00)
By Trend
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev has congratulated President of the Republic of South Africa Matamela Cyril Ramaphosa.
“On my own behalf and on behalf of the people of Azerbaijan, I heartily congratulate you and your people on the occasion of Freedom Day of the Republic of South Africa,” President Aliyev said.
“On this remarkable day, I extend my best wishes to you, and wish the friendly people of your country peace and prosperity,” he said.
