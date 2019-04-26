By Trend

The finalists of the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup in exercises with a hoop were announced on April 26 in the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku, Trend reports.

With a score of 19,800 points, Azerbaijani gymnast Zohra Aghamirova went to the FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup finals in exercises with a hoop.

Others who made it to the finals included Dina Averina (Russia, 22.600 points), Linoy Ashram (Israel, 21.200 points), Katrin Taseva (Bulgaria, 20.150 points), Vlada Nikolchenko (Ukraine, 20.050 points), Nicol Zelikman (Israel, 19.900 points), Laura Zeng (USA, 19.850 points) and Anastasia Salos (Belarus, 19.750 points).

Another Azerbaijani gymnast, Veronika Hudis, could not qualify for the finals, with a score of 15.650 points.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup has kicked off on April 26 at the National Gymnastics Arena in Baku.

On the first day of the competitions, qualifications will be held in an individual program with a hoop and a ball, as well as qualifications of teams in group exercises with five balls.

The FIG Rhythmic Gymnastics World Cup will last until April 28, 2019.

More than 200 gymnasts from 39 countries are expected to compete at the World Cup. During the event, 25 teams will compete in group exercises and more than 70 gymnasts will perform in individual programs.

Azerbaijan will be represented by Zohra Aghamirova and Veronika Hudis in the individual program, while Ayna Jafarova, Simara Jafarova, Gullyu Agalarzade, Narin Gurbanova, Narmin Jahangirova and Sona Rakhmanova will participate in the group exercises.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 26 as follows: All-Around: Group A - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group B - Hoop, Ball; All-Around: Group C - Hoop, Ball and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - five Balls.

Individual Qualifications will be held on April 27 as follows: All-Around: Group A – Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group B - Clubs, Ribbon; All-Around: Group C - Clubs, Ribbon and Groups’ Qualifications All-Around - three Hoops and two pairs of Clubs.

The winners in all-round competitions will be named after the Individual Apparatus Finals (hoop, ball, clubs, ribbon) and Groups’ Apparatus Finals (five balls, three hoops and two pairs of clubs) and awarded on April 28.

The gymnast and the team in the group exercises with the highest score for the performance will be traditionally awarded with the AGF Trophy Cup.

