By Trend

Turkey does not intend to transfer Russian-supplied S-400 anti-aircraft missile systems to Qatar and Azerbaijan, said Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Trend reports April 24.

“This issue has never been discussed by us. This information is constantly being discussed in the media. In fact, there are no difficulties on this issue. We have concluded an agreement with Russia, and now we are negotiating delivery terms,” he added.

The head of the Turkish diplomacy noted that if Russia wants to sell the complexes to Azerbaijan, it will do it directly, without intermediaries.

"Especially since these countries maintain good relations," Cavusoglu said.

---

