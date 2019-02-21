By Trend

Ukrainian citizen Vladimir Ivonyak, who was transporting the batches of raisins from Iran’s Malayer city to Odessa by Renault truck, was detained at the Astara customs post in Azerbaijan, Trend reports referring to the Azerbaijani State Customs Committee.

The vehicle was inspected by the customs officials and the batches with raisins were unloaded from the truck.

Then the representatives of the cynological service continued to inspect the truck and found 54 packets with heroin weighing more than 28 kilograms.

The investigation is underway.

--

