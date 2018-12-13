By Trend

The results of the audit, conducted on July 2-11 by the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) at the State Civil Aviation Agency under the Azerbaijani Ministry of Transport, Communications and High Technologies were disclosed, Trend reports citing the ministry.

According to the results, over the past two years, progress has been achieved at 23.3 percent in ensuring compliance of Azerbaijan’s civil aviation with international standards.

Regional Director of the ICAO European and North Atlantic Office Luis Fonseca de Almeida congratulated the delegation of the State Civil Aviation Agency during the meeting held on December 4-5 at the ICAO's European and North Atlantic Regional Office.

Almeida stressed that the progress achieved by Azerbaijan is the highest result in the region in 2018.

Head of the Azerbaijani delegation Arif Mammadov thanked Almeida for his congratulations and stressed that close cooperation with ICAO will also continue in the future to achieve better results in ensuring aviation security in Azerbaijan.

---

Follow us on Twitter @AzerNewsAz