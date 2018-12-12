By Trend

Azerbaijani people are visiting the Alley of Honor in Baku to commemorate the 15th anniversary of the death of Azerbaijani national leader Heydar Aliyev, Trend reports.

Officials, prominent public figures, intellectuals, representatives of the government and parliament pay tribute at the memorial of the Azerbaijani national leader.

The crowds of people in the Alley of Honor testify to the people's eternal love for their great son.

Azerbaijan’s history and fate, the revival of the socio-political, economic and cultural life of people are linked with the name of Heydar Aliyev.

For every patriotic Azerbaijani, the memory of a great leader is sacred because Azerbaijan’s modern history and national statehood are closely connected with the name of this great personality.

The Azerbaijanis never forget and will not forget their great son, who devoted his entire life to Azerbaijan’s progress.

Being a great political and state leader, the leader of the Azerbaijanis, he became a legend during his lifetime, therefore Heydar Aliyev’s phenomenon always attracts attention.

Thanks to the purposeful policy of President Ilham Aliyev, who successfully continues the political course of the national leader, Azerbaijan is achieving new success and the country's independence is more strengthened.

The commemoration ceremonies on the occasion of the 15th anniversary of the death of great leader Heydar Aliyev are held not only in Baku, but also in all regions of Azerbaijan and in foreign countries.

